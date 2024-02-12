Two people, including a minor, were injured this Sunday, February 11, after a woman started shooting at the Lakewood Christian megatemple in Houston, Texas, one of the busiest in the United States, the Police reported.

According to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, A woman between 30 and 35 years old arrived at the door of this temple around two in the afternoon. He brought “long weapons,” he said at a press conference.

He was carrying a minor between 4 and 5 years old, whose relationship was not reported.. The woman started shooting and was shot dead by two off-duty police officers who were providing security at the temple. In the exchange of gunfire, “Unfortunately, the minor was injured and is in critical condition. (…) A man of about 57 years old, who had nothing to do with the incident, was hit in the leg,” explained the police chief.

The shooter was carrying a backpack, and before dying she made reference to the possible existence of a bomb. But after a general inspection, nothing was found.

“When I entered I saw people running saying: they are shooting, and I heard gunshots. We tried to open some doors in the hallway but they were locked. Some went out to look for their cars, but others like me didn't know where to go. A volunteer who works in “The church sheltered us in a room and asked us to go into the bathrooms,” a woman told KHOU TV station.

“Don't open it to anyone until we come, they told us. They moved some furniture to lock the doors. On the third and fourth floors there were children, the parents were worried about the children, we put things in God's hands,” explained the women.

Lakewood Church was founded by televangelist John Osteen in 1959. It is currently led by his son, fellow preacher and writer Joel Osteen.

The shooting began just before the start of a Spanish service. “I can't imagine if this had happened during the 11 a.m. service, we thank God for that,” said Joel Osteen, 60, who has stayed out of the political debate.

“We don't understand why these things happen, but we know that God is in control,” he said at a news conference. He added that he would pray for both the victims and the attacker.

Our community is devastated by today's events and grateful for the swift actions of law enforcement. May the healing hands of God touch the lives of everyone involved and provide comfort during this difficult time. In the face of such darkness, we must hold onto our faith and… pic.twitter.com/hAzOSSX69i — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) February 12, 2024

AFP

Also read: