Usa: California church shooting, 68-year-old Asian arrested

The man arrested for the shooting at the Presbyterian church from Laguna Woods, California, is a 68-year-old Asian from Las Vegas. The Los Angeles Times reports this, citing sources from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, where the small town is located 80 kilometers south of Los Angeles. At the time of the shooting in the church there were about thirty people, who were attending a service of the Presbyterian congregation Taiwanese.

Usa: media, there was a Taiwanese congregation in the California church

At the time of the shooting, in the Laguna Woods church, California, there was a function performed by a Taiwanese congregation. The Los Angeles Times reports. This is what emerges from the investigations regarding the episode that took place in the afternoon in the city 80 kilometers south of Los Angeles, where a person shot at the faithful, killing one person, seriously injuring four and a fifth lightly. There were about thirty people inside the church at the time of the shooting.

Usa: church shooting in California, 5 injured, 4 seriously

The budget of the shooting in the Presbyterian church of Laguna Woods, in Southern California, has risen to five injured, including four in “serious condition”. A sixth person died. The shooter was arrested and the weapon recovered. The reasons for the episode are not yet known. There Geneva Presbyterian Church it is located in a community made up mostly of white retirees. The county sheriff is holding a press conference in an hour to provide updates.

Use: Shooting in Houston, 2 dead and 3 wounded

Two people died and three were seriously injured in a shooting at a flea market in Houston, in the US state of Texas. The firefight would have originated from a dispute between the five victims, all young people under the age of 30 and who knew each other.

USA: 18 year old arrested for Buffalo massacre, “I wanted to hit nerthe”

Payton Gendronthe 18-year-old suspected of having opened fire in a Buffalo supermarket On Saturday, killing ten and wounding three, he told authorities he was targeting the black community. CNN reports this, citing an official familiar with the investigation. Gendron, adds the same source, would have made disturbing statements describing his motivations and the state of mind after his arrest. These statements were clear and full of hatred towards the black community, the official concludes.

Usa: Buffalo massacre, Biden’s visit to the city on Tuesday

The US president, Joe Bidenwill go to Buffalo next Tuesday. This was announced by the White House in a note. “The President and the First Lady will travel to Buffalo, New York, to participate in the grief of the community that lost ten lives in a senseless and horrific mass shooting”, it reads. Biden has already branded the massacre at the supermarket as an “act of internal terrorism” and “a repugnant crime”. For the head of the White House it was a “repugnant and racially motivated crime perpetrated in the name of the disgusting ideology of white nationalism” and which is antithetical to everything that represents America. “” We must do everything in our power to end this hate-fueled terror, “Biden concluded in a statement

