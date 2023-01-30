Drama in Alatri, near Frosinone. Thomas Bricca, an 18-year-old, is in desperate condition, clinically dead: the young man was shot to the head this evening shortly after 20, while he was outside a pizzeria bar in the center of the town. The attacker fled after shooting. The carabinieri intervened on the spot.

The 18-year-old was first transported by ambulance to the emergency room of the town of Frusinate, but in the evening, given his serious conditions, he was transferred by helicopter to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome.

According to what has been reconstructed up to now, the shooter would have been a peer who then fled on a scooter driven by an accomplice: both are now wanted by the military. The Municipality of Alatri in a post on Facebook warned the citizens and said it was “close to the family”.

The ambush took place about 200 meters from the small square where, on the night between 25 and 26 March 2017, he was beaten to death Emmanuel Morganti. Also this time, as on that dramatic occasion, the attack is allegedly linked to a dispute between two gangs of young people.

Mayor Alatri: great pain, I’ve heard

the carabinieri after the fights over the weekend

«Already this morning, considering the brawls that took place in the historic center over the weekend, I had heard and written to the Alatri Carabinieri Command asking for more controls in order to ensure the safety and serenity of the entire citizenry, which has the full right to live the city ​​safely. Right now I feel great pain for what happened. I can only assure you that every possible action will be taken to prevent similar episodes from happening again. At this moment my thoughts and prayers are for the boy and his loved ones » writes the mayor of Alatri, Maurizio Cianfrocca on Facebook.