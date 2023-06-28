Shooting | Gold and a world record for the Finnish skeet men

Finland won the men’s skeet team competition at the European Games.

27.6. 22:05

Finland Eetu Kallioinen, Timi Vallioniemi and Tommi Takanen shot the skeet men’s team world record in Poland on Tuesday.

In qualifying for the European Games, they hit 222 pucks and there were only three misses. Italy’s old world record was improved by one.

Takanen reached perfection, as he snapped all 75 balls from the sky.

Tuore ME is Finland’s only International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) adult league. The ISSF organizes the shooting events at the Olympics.

The first place in the qualifier took Finland to the final match of the evening, where Italy clearly fell 7-3.

“Koutsi said at dinner yesterday that Italy must win. Now it was done”, Vallioniemi cheered the Finnish Olympic Committee in the bulletin to Italian Pietro Genga referring to.

“The important thing is that the Maamme song plays. It’s interesting to experience. Timi kept the team together, victory and ME, great! There were quite a few exciting moments during the competition”, the winning trio rejoiced.