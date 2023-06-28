Wednesday, June 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Shooting | Gold and a world record for the Finnish skeet men

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Shooting | Gold and a world record for the Finnish skeet men

Finland won the men’s skeet team competition at the European Games.

Finland Eetu Kallioinen, Timi Vallioniemi and Tommi Takanen shot the skeet men’s team world record in Poland on Tuesday.

In qualifying for the European Games, they hit 222 pucks and there were only three misses. Italy’s old world record was improved by one.

Takanen reached perfection, as he snapped all 75 balls from the sky.

Tuore ME is Finland’s only International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) adult league. The ISSF organizes the shooting events at the Olympics.

The first place in the qualifier took Finland to the final match of the evening, where Italy clearly fell 7-3.

“Koutsi said at dinner yesterday that Italy must win. Now it was done”, Vallioniemi cheered the Finnish Olympic Committee in the bulletin to Italian Pietro Genga referring to.

“The important thing is that the Maamme song plays. It’s interesting to experience. Timi kept the team together, victory and ME, great! There were quite a few exciting moments during the competition”, the winning trio rejoiced.

See also  Music The British band The Cure will come to Finland next autumn

#Shooting #Gold #world #record #Finnish #skeet #men

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Meta and ByteDance update parental controls across platforms

Meta and ByteDance update parental controls across platforms

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result