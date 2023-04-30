Portugal.– A man killed three people and later took his own life, when the police arrived after being reported a quarrel, apparently for one pigeon competitionthey reported from Portugal.

According to the report, the victims were involved in a pigeon racethe altercation revolved around an illegal vegetable garden.

At the scene of the crime, authorities found a shotgun next to the bodies of the victimswhich was seized by the agents for the respective investigation.

Andreia Gonçalves, police chief of the setúbal city, south of Lisbon, spoke of the quarrel among four men between the ages of 30 and 60, and indicated that one of them killed the other three before taking his life.

While, the attacker was a man under 40 years of age, unemployed for several years after losing his job as a security guard at a school, who lived in the same place where the dispute took place, as reported by RT.

The police chief assured that it was an “isolated incident” caused by a quarrel between the individuals involved.

Portugal has strong laws against firearms, but the weapons they are legal to hunt, as reported by The Associated Press.

Of the approximately 80 homicides registered Portugal every year since 2015, about a fifth are by firearms, according to police statistics.