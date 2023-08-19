Shooting | Eetu Kallioinen shot for World Cup silver and an Olympic place: “It’s a shame because gold was offered”

Kallioinen lost the skeet final by one point to Greece’s Efthimios Mitas.

Finland Eetu Kallioinen shot skeet World Cup silver in Baku, Azerbaijan on Saturday.

With the ranking, Kallioinen received an Olympic spot for the Paris 2024 Games as the first Finnish shooter.

“It’s a shame because gold was offered. I haven’t taken it yet this time. The Olympic place was the first thing that had to be obtained, and it was obtained,” Kallioinen said in the release of the Shooting Sports Association.

Rocky hovered in the top three all the time in the final, which is important because the lowest score falls at 20, 30, 40 and 50 discs.

The top two were level before the last four discs, of which the Finn broke three and the Greek four.

“The day wasn’t perfect because I didn’t win. Maybe it was great then. I’m feeling a bit confused right now, which is a shame, but I’m happy nonetheless. However, I wasn’t Four this time!”

Of the 125 shots in the preliminary competition, Kallioinen hit equally in all of them. Tommi Takanen the result was 119 and the ranking was 59th. Timi Vallioniemi was 63rd with 118 hits.

Finland was eighth in the team competition.