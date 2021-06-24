In March this year, the death of a donkey and the wounding of another came to the attention of Seprona (Guardia Civil) – somebody had used a hunting bow on them.

The incident took place in the municipality of Villatoya (Albacete) on a farm where a dozen horses and donkeys are kept. It is owned by an association dedicated to rescuing abandoned animals of this kind, according to the Guardia Civil report.

Since then, police investigation managed to uncover the person responsible; allegedly a minor, who will be charged with animal cruelty under Article 337 of Organic Law 10/1995.

As for the wounded donkey, it is recovering from its wounds.

Seprona points out that you can only use “selective capture weapons that fire a single arrow per shot;” in other words a simple bow and arrow, as opposed to crossbows. Bows come under arms Category 7/5 and require a license.

(News: Villatoya, Albacete, Castilla-La Mancha)