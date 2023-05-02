A armed conflict that was recorded yesterday south of Monterrey culminated with three suspected criminals arrestedOne of them was injured by a firearm.

He shooting shortly after 6:15 a.m. yesterday, it began in the streets of the 18 de Marzo neighborhood and ended blocks later, in the Más Palomas sector.

As reported by the Security Secretariat Nuevo Leónmen who were traveling aboard a white Altima car, exchanged shots with another subject aboard a motorcycle.

Being surprised by civil force They sought to attack the agents, but those who were traveling in the vehicle were captured, while the motorcycle driver fled the scene.

The balance was three suspected criminals arrestedone of them had a wound on one of his arms and is already receiving the corresponding medical attention.

Likewise, a vehicle and an AK-47-type long weapon, known as a goat horn, were seized.