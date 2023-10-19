During the conflict between Israel and Hamas, not only people suffer, but also animals. Cats and dogs come under fire, hide in shelters and lose their owners during evacuation. Animal activists and volunteers are trying their best to save the animals, and this is happening both in Israel and in the Gaza Strip.

Terrorists shot domestic animals

During the attack on Israel on October 7, Hamas militants killed not only people, but also domestic animals. This is confirmed by a video from Kibbutz Beeri, where more than a hundred people died as a result of the attack. Footage captured by a GoPro camera on the terrorist’s helmet shows them are shot a dog running towards them.

An Israeli rescuer carries a cat out of a destroyed house. Photo: Violeta Santos Moura / Reuters

Even more cats and dogs were left without owners. Some belonged to the victims of the attack, others were lost in the chaos and confusion of the first hours after the attack, others fled, frightened by gunfire, explosions and sirens.

Animals that somehow miraculously managed to escape after the death of their owners now roam the streets alone. They are hungry, scared and often seriously injured Network for Animalsanimal protection organization

Shortly after the Hamas attack, the Israeli animal rights organization Tnu Lehayot Lihiet sent to the border cities of Ashkelon and Sderon, four cars with veterinarians, animal rescue specialists and food. Together with activists from the American organization Network for Animals, they rescued more than 30 sick and injured dogs. They are now being treated at a shelter in the center of the country.

A Palestinian rescues a dog after an Israeli strike on Gaza. Photo: Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Israeli animal protection organization Negev Dogs and Cats statedwhich has already found about 200 lost pets.

See also "Dubai Police" triumphs over the positive spirit in "Ramadan Loyalty" The situation is difficult now. Some Israelis are willing to adopt dogs, but at the same time there are a lot of lost animals. Dogs ran away during the brutal terrorist attack, with many escaping when the sirens sounded. Some dogs have been found, but some of them are homeless and lost. Negev Dogs and CatsIsraeli animal protection organization

Negev Dogs and Cats publishes notices of missing animals on its website. In addition, Israel has created a hotline where you can call and report abandoned cats or dogs. The information will be passed on to rescuers, who will try to take the pets to a safe place and return them to their owners.

During evacuation, people are forced to leave their cats and dogs behind.

Residents of Israeli settlements located in close proximity to the Lebanese border are also leaving their homes. People fear shelling and attacks from the Lebanese organization Hezbollah, which supports Hamas. It is not always possible to take your pets with you.

Residents of the Israeli city of Ashkelon are hiding in a bomb shelter Photo: Amir Cohen/Reuters

A girl named Tal, living in northern Israel, told Times of Israel that in recent days, neighbors leaving have left many cats and dogs in her care. Now she has to regularly visit the neighbor’s cat to leave her food and water. She was so frightened by what was happening that she never showed herself to the girl and was hiding under the furniture all the time.

The dog Malka and the cat Paspas, who were given to Tal by other neighbors, are also very worried.

During the airstrikes this morning, Malka was shaking and going crazy. Paspas also shows all the signs of stress – for example, she licks herself too often. And last night she was shaking and twitching Talresident of northern Israel

Sniffer dogs rescue 200 civilians and detain Hamas leader

While some pets need help, others save people themselves. After the Hamas attack, dozens of Israel Dog Unit volunteers were looking for surviving under the ruins with the help of specially trained shepherd dogs. The organization was created in 2001 precisely in case residents of border villages needed help after shelling or terrorist attacks.

Israeli soldiers with a rescued dog Photo: Ronen Zvulun / Reuters

Israel Defense Forces announced, that after the Hamas attack, the Okets canine unit again distinguished itself. His service dogs have been trained for decades to rescue hostages, detect explosives and attack the enemy. Now they were faced with just such a task.

The public learned of the unit’s existence in 1980, when the dogs helped neutralize terrorists who had kidnapped infants at Kibbutz Misgav Am.

The Israeli military claims that this time Oketz managed to save more than 200 civilians. During the operation, a dog named Charlie found and prevented a certain Hamas leader from leaving, and a dog named Naro found an ambush set up by terrorists in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, attacked them and died heroically. After the liberation of the kibbutz, he was buried at the Oketz base.

Palestinians also rescue pets during shelling

Israel responded to the Hamas attack with rocket attacks on the Gaza Strip, injuring thousands of people. In addition, the Israeli military is preparing for a ground operation and is advising the city’s population to leave. However, there is nowhere to evacuate – all borders are blocked.

40 percent residents of the Gaza Strip – children under 14 years of age

Until recently, city residents tried to establish a peaceful life under the blockade. In Gaza there was a zoo with hyenas, monkeys, foxes, deer and crocodiles (animals transported smuggling through tunnels under the Egyptian border). And in August opened The city’s first cat cafe, where visitors could play with 14 cats. What happened to them now is unknown.

A Gaza man walks away from a destroyed street with a bird in a cage. Photo: Mohammed Talatene / picture alliance via Getty Images

Palestinian boy petting a parrot in a shelter Photo: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

Footage from Gaza shows civilians – both adults and children – trying to save their pets. Some carry bird cages with them. Parrots are a very popular pet in the Gaza Strip: they catch on the border and are sold by clever local businessmen, trying to somehow make a living under the blockade.

Middle East Monitor published a short interview with Palestinian children fleeing bombings with their cats. “Why are you here?” – asks the journalist. “Because they are bombing,” says the boy. “What’s the cat’s name?” “Lula,” he replies. “We saved her, she was in bad condition. It was on the first floor,” explains his friend.

Palestine refugee cat Photo: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

As in Israel, local animal rights activists are trying to help injured and abandoned pets. Said El-Arr, owner of a pet shelter operating in Gaza, told publication Kodami that he and his daughters continue to feed stray cats and dogs even during the bombings.

We currently keep our cats in three different places: my house where I live, another house where my son Saed lives, and a third place where my other son looks after them. Although loud explosions can be heard, the cats are relatively okay. Perhaps because they know they are safe with us. Dogs bother us much more. They are placed in an open place in a shelter, and they are very afraid when it seems to them that it is impossible to get out of there. Although they were given as much space as possible, yesterday they still broke the fence and some escaped Said El-Arrowner of a Palestinian animal shelter

Now Said El-Arr is preparing for evacuation. “The suitcases are already packed,” he says. “It looks like we will have to live without water and electricity for a long time.” Let’s hope this all ends soon and we all stay alive.”