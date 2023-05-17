Shooting bonfire | A man was shot in the street in broad daylight, two are suspected of murder

One was shot dead in Kokkola in April. The police suspect two men of the man’s murder. In addition, there are three suspected cases of attempted murder.

I’m cooking Two people are suspected of the murder in April, says the Ostrobothnia police in their press release. In addition, the police suspect a total of three attempted murders.

A man was shot dead in the center of Kokkola at the beginning of April. He was shot from a car driving by on the street. According to the police, several shots were fired in the situation. Attempts were made to revive the victim at the scene, but he died from his injuries.

Police told quickly apprehended two people. The fake weapon was a revolver and it was found hidden in a field along the route used by the crime suspects. Another suspect in the act told during interrogations, where the gun is hidden.

Now the police say that the interrogations and technical investigation aimed to get confirmation of who was at the scene at the time of the act.

It turned out that there were three other people in the “immediate vicinity” of the victim. None of them were injured in the incidents.

The two arrested in May are still in custody. In addition to murder and attempted murder, they are suspected of several lesser crimes, such as drunk driving and firearms offences.

Next, the case moves to prosecution.

Correction 17.5. 4:45 p.m.: The news previously incorrectly stated that the two suspects were accompanied by a third person. In reality, the victim was accompanied by three people.