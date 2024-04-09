During the last hours of yesterday, several homicides were recorded in different parts of the neighborhoods in the city of TijuanaBaja California, with a total of four affected: two dead and two more who were sent to a hospital.

According to the authorities, one of the events occurred around 11:40 p.m., on 28 de Enero streets, in the Ejido Maclovio Rojas neighborhood, where a man was found seriously injured by gunshots. firearmbeing transferred in critical condition.

An hour later, at 12:45 a.m., another shooting was reported, this time on Adolfo de la Huerta Avenue, in the Presidentes neighborhood, where a lifeless man in full public road, while another was injured and taken to a hospital in stable condition. The alleged perpetrators fled in a gray vehicle.

The violence continued at dawn, when at 7:10 a.m., a lifeless body was discovered inside a truck on Durango Street, Granjas Familiares D neighborhood.ivision of the North.

Finally at 11:20 a.m., a man was found dead from gunshot wounds to the head inside a home on the Antigua Highway at TecateTerrazas del Valle Second Section neighborhood.

So far, the authorities do not know the identity of those responsible in all cases.

