Police car near one of the places where the shooting occurred | Photo: Reproduction/CNN

On Wednesday night (25), a series of shooting attacks that occurred in the city of Lewiston, located in the American state of Maine, resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 22 people, according to information reported by a local police source to the broadcaster American NBC. Information from Fox News also point to 22 victims.

In addition to the fatalities reported so far, between 50 and 60 people were injured as a result of the shooting, local authorities told the American broadcaster CNN. Eric Samson, sheriff of Androscoggin County, where the city of Lewiston is located, confirmed to Sun Journal that 22 people died as a result of the attacks. According to Samson, this number could still increase.

Information from CNN mention that the attacks occurred at a local restaurant, at a bowling alley, and at the distribution center of a supermarket chain located in the city.

Maine police issued an alert asking people to lock their doors and not leave their homes.

In response to the events, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) offered personnel and resources to local authorities in Maine to help with the investigation and search for the gunman, according to information from a Boston FBI spokesperson reported by CNN American.

The shooter is on the run. He has not yet been identified by the police, who are still after him.