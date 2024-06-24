Gunmen stormed a synagogue, two Orthodox churches and a police station in the Russian republic of Dagestan

Shooting attacks in Russia killed at least 9 people and injured 25 others this Sunday (June 23, 2024). Among the fatalities are an Orthodox priest, a church guard, 6 police officers and a member of the Russian National Guard. Religious centers were set on fire.

According to information from CNNarmed men stormed a synagogue, two Orthodox churches and a police station in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala, located in the Russian republic of Dagestan.

In a statement published on Telegram, Russia’s Investigative Committee said it will investigate the cases as “terrorist attacks”.

“All the circumstances of the incident and the people involved in the terrorist attacks are being established, and their actions will be assessed legally”he stated.

According to information from the Russian agency Interfax2 of the gunmen were killed and 2 others detained in the city of Makhachkala, capital of Dagestan.