Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/01/2024 – 10:43

Nine people were shot in a shooting at a bar in Turiaçu, in the north of Rio, in the early hours of this Saturday, 31st. Four of them died, two remain hospitalized and three have already been released.

According to the Rio de Janeiro Military Police, the victims are Denis da Silva Ventura, 24 years old; Thiago de Mello Araújo, 24 years old; Alisson Henrique da Silva Lucena, 41 years old; and one of the owners of the bar, Wisqueria DG Mix, Lucas Sousa de Sá, 28 years old.

In a statement, the PM reported that the four victims arrived at the hospital already dead due to their injuries. They were then taken to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) in Rio de Janeiro.

The motive for the crime is still being investigated by the Capital Homicide Division (DHC).

In addition to the four deaths, Ryan da Silva Mascarenhas is hospitalized in stable condition, while Erick Patrick Pereira da Silva is hospitalized in serious condition, with injuries to his left leg and abdomen.

Ana Carolina Santoro, Tatiana Silvestre Filho and Luis Cláudio dos Santos were discharged from hospital this Saturday morning, the 31st.

The Military Police reports that teams have intensified policing in the region due to a possible dispute between criminal groups in the Congonha Community, the location of the shooting.