According to the first information, three people died, including the author of the attack, and six others were injured in attack in Auckland. | Photo: Reproduction/7News Australia

Two people were killed in a shooting on Thursday (20, local time) inside a building undergoing renovations in the Central Business District (CBD) of Auckland, New Zealand, hours before the opening of the Women’s World Cup, which will be hosted by the country and Australia.

According to information from the New Zealand Herald, the author of the shots also died, but it has not yet been disclosed whether he committed suicide or was killed by the police officers who responded to the occurrence.

He was 24 years old and wore an electronic monitoring bracelet. The motive for the attack is still unknown, which also left six people injured, three seriously.

The Norwegian and US women’s national teams are staying close to the attack site. In a statement, the American football federation said that its delegation is safe and that its schedule for the day has been maintained.

The New Zealand government ruled out national security risks and the World Cup fixture schedule was maintained.

The local team opens the World Cup at 4 am this Thursday (Brasília time) facing Norway at the Eden Park stadium, in Auckland.