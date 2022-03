According to preliminary information, the alleged attacker is a Palestinian from the West Bank and is 26 years old.| Photo: Hadmama/Yediotnews reproduction

A shooting attack on Tuesday (29) left at least five dead in Tel Aviv, Israel, according to the newspaper. Haaretz. According to preliminary information, the alleged attacker is a Palestinian from the West Bank and is 26 years old. This is the third attack in the region in recent days; the authorship of two was claimed by the extremist group calling itself the Islamic State.

Witnesses reported that the man had started shooting at apartment balconies and then opened fire on people in the street. After the attack, he was also shot dead by local police.

Last week, an Arab citizen of Israel killed four people in an attack in the town of Beersheba before being shot dead. In another attack on Sunday, two police officers were killed in a shooting in Hadera, a town about 30 miles north of Tel Aviv. The person responsible for the attack, an Arab, was killed. Both attacks were claimed by the extremist group calling itself the Islamic State.