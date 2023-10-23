Suspect is a high school student; the case was registered in the East Zone of the city

A high school student was arrested after shooting classmates this Monday (23.Oct.2023) in the East Zone of São Paulo. At least 3 people were injured. They have not yet been identified. The information is from the news portal G1.

The case was registered at the Sapopemba State School, on Rua Senador Lino Coelho. The Military Police were notified around 7:30 am. In total, the corporation mobilized 1 helicopter and 20 vehicles to respond to the incident.

One of the injured was taken to a hospital close to the school for medical treatment. The other two victims were treated in Samu ambulances at the scene.

O Power360 tried to contact the São Paulo Department of Education and the State Department of Public Security, which reported confirming the number of victims.

This report will provide more information.