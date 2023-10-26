Suspect remains at large and authorities ask residents to stay at home; between 50 and 60 people were injured

A shooting attack in the city of Lewiston, Maine (USA), on Wednesday night (Oct 25, 2023) resulted in the death of at least 16 people and left 50 to 60 injured, according to police sources. The incidents occurred at a restaurant and a bowling alley. A suspect is at large and U.S. authorities are asking stores in the area to close while the investigation is ongoing. Residents were also advised to stay at home. The FBI (Federal Investigation Department) is involved in the case and President Joe Biden has already been notified. The information is from CNN.