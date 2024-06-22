Juarez City.- Medical Emergency Technicians from the Juárez Red Cross provided first aid to a teenager who was injured in the leg by a firearm projectile, in an attack carried out tonight in the Infonavit Casas Grandes neighborhood, reported personnel from the Ministry of Health. Municipal Public Security (SSPM).

The attackers were traveling aboard a black Honda CRV car, which is wanted by the various police corporations.

The minor was attacked, without revealing the motives and identity of the aggressor, and was injured at the intersection of Serafín Álvarez and Rómulo Gallegos streets, preventive agents announced.

Under police guard, paramedics transported the injured person to a city hospital where he was admitted for medical evaluation.

Military and preventive agents stayed at the scene to protect the crime scene while waiting for the experts and personnel from the Injury Unit of the Northern District Prosecutor’s Office to arrive to collect the evidence.