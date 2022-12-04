Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.- A shooting attack against police officers Vallarta Port left an officer injured, as well as a citizen and the alleged attacker, reported the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office.

The attack happened at approximately 6:15 p.m. this Saturday, December 3, when the Puerto Vallarta Police Station was alerted by detonations by a firearm that a man made in the Malecón area, at the height of Francisco I. Madero Street, in the Downtown area.

The officers who attended were informed by witnesses that the person responsible was a man carrying a backpack, who was detected by the uniformed officers, who asked the individual to stop his march, however, he pulled out a weapon that he allegedly fired at the police officers.

One of the security agents was wounded in the right leg, for which another of the officers repelled the attack and injured the attacker, later they seized a firearm, a knife, and a backpack.

According to the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Officea civilian who was circulating in the area while the shots were fired was also injured, for which they were all transferred to receive medical attention.

The attacker was made available to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, while experts from the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office They collected evidence from the area to complement the investigation.