Police investigate massacre as an act of racially motivated extremist violence and hate crime. An 18-year-old white gunman shot supermarket customers in a predominantly black neighborhood in Buffalo. Police and the FBI investigate the case as an act of racially motivated extremist violence and hate crime.

The attack took place in a residential neighborhood inhabited predominantly by blacks. The gunman, an 18-year-old white man, was armed with a rifle and was wearing military clothing and a bulletproof vest. He opened fire at the supermarket and broadcast the massacre live on Amazon’s Twitch platform. Of the 13 victims, eleven were black.

According to one of the supermarket employees, the shooter entered the supermarket and started shooting. Before breaking into the store, he shot four people outside, according to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. When officers entered the scene, the young man pointed the gun at his own neck before surrendering.

“This is the worst nightmare any community can face and we are suffering. The depth of the pain that families are feeling and that we are all feeling cannot be explained,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

Twitch said it suspended the broadcast of the massacre “less than two minutes after the violence began.” Authorities are investigating whether the gunman published a manifesto before the attack, which would have racist positions, such as the alleged “replacement theory” – the idea that whites are being replaced by other minorities in the US and other countries. In the text, the shooter also claims to have been inspired by other similar attacks.

racially motivated crime

The shooter has been identified as 18-year-old Payton Gendron. He lives in Conklin, located about 200 miles from where the attack took place. It was unclear how he moved to Buffalo and why he chose the supermarket to attack. Apparently, he would have driven his own car and acted alone. The weapon used in the massacre was legally purchased.

Grendron was charged with first-degree murder and could be sentenced to life in prison without parole. FBI agent Stephen Belongia said the shooting is being investigated “as a hate crime and a case of racially motivated violent extremism”. The prosecution also suspects that the massacre was motivated by racism.

“This person is pure evil. The attack was a racially motivated hate crime by someone outside our community,” said Erie County Sheriff John Garcia.

Latest episode in the series of attacks

The Buffalo massacre shocked the United States, a country facing racial tensions, gun violence and a slew of hate crimes. The attack came just a month after a mass shooting on the Brooklyn subway left 10 people injured. The shooting followed the pattern of other racist mass killings in the country, such as the attack on a synagogue in Pittsburgh, which left 11 dead in 2018.

“I sincerely hope that this individual, this white supremacist who committed a hate crime against an innocent community, will spend the rest of his days behind bars,” said New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

In a statement, U.S. President Joe Biden said he and the First Lady were praying for the victims and that investigations were still ongoing to determine the motives for the massacre. “is abominable”. “Any act of domestic terrorism, including an act committed in the name of a disgusting white nationalist ideology, is contradictory to everything we stand for in America,” he said.

cn (Reuters, ap, Lusa)