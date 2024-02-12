The shooter would be a woman; She was killed by police officers providing security at the location in Houston

A shooting attack in the city of Houston, Texas (USA), on Sunday (11.Feb.2024), resulted in the death of one person and left two others injured, according to local police. The attacks took place at Lakewood Church. The information is from CNN International.

The shooter, a woman aged between 30 and 35, was killed by 2 off-duty police officers who were providing security at the temple. The shooter was with a child aged 4 to 5 years old, whose relationship was not disclosed. The child was injured and is admitted to a hospital.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Lakewood Church confirmed a “active situation involving gunshots” and asked for prayers from his community.

There is an active situation involving shots fired at Lakewood. Law enforcement is on the scene.

That is all the information we have at this time. Please pray for Lakewood and our community. — Lakewood Church (@lakewoodchurch) February 11, 2024

The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott (Republican), also spoke out for X. In the publication, he reported that he spoke with the mayor of Houston, John Whitmire (Democrat), and offered help to “make justice”.