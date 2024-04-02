According to the police, the shooter and the victims are 12 years old; weapon used would be owned by a close relative

A shooting attack at a school in Finland this Tuesday (April 2, 2024) left one child dead and two others injured. According to police, the shooter and the victims are 12 years old. The information was published on the Finnish police website.

The weapon used in the attack would be owned by a close relative of the child. He was detained and will later be handed over to social services for action to be taken.

According to the police, the shots were fired at a school pavilion in Viertolla, located in Vantaa, a region close to Helsinki, the country's capital. The perpetrator and victims were 6th year students.

The motivation for the attack is still unknown. However, the police say they are investigating the case.