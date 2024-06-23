Juarez City.- Several men who were gathered, drinking beers, outside a house in the Lucio Cabañas neighborhood, were attacked by gunfire this morning and only one was shot in the leg, reported elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

An armed man got out of a black Chrysler 300 car, on 18 de Mayo and Lucio Cabañas streets and shot 10 times at the people who were outside a home, damaging the body of a 2019 cherry Ford Mustang, at 06:25 hours.

Jonathan JB, 25, was injured in his leg at the ankle and was taken to a private hospital aboard a gray Dodge Charger.

The gunman managed to escape without being located by preventive agents and personnel from the State Investigation Agency (AEI) became aware of the attack.