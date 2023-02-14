A shooting at Michigan State University left several injured on Monday nightas alerted by local authorities.

The suspect in the attack, a man “wearing a mask,” has not yet been arrested, Michigan State University Police said on their Twitter account. However, several leaked audios suggest that it is apparently a 21-year-old man.

Authorities asked students and workers on the campus, where attacks were reported in at least two buildings, to take shelter while the situation is controlled.

However, videos continue to be published showing the chaos in the place. Students crashing as they try to flee and others yelling “RUN” (in Spanish, “run” are part of the picture.

State Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she was alerted to the situation. “Police officers and first responders are already in the area,” the policy wrote on her Twitter account.

Let’s embrace the community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more,” she added.

The university, located in the city of East Lansing, is one of the largest in the country, with more than 50,000 students.

Meanwhile, the March For Our Lives movement, which seeks to regulate the carrying of weapons in the United States, spoke out with the reflection: “We cannot stop thinking: When will it be enough? Students can’t live like this. We can’t keep surviving like this.”

