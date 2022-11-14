Shooting at University of Virginia kills three and leaves two others injured

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The suspect is still at large and according to the authorities he is still armed.
November 14, 2022, 05:16 AM
A possible suspect has already been identified in the shooting at the University of Virginia. It would be Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., a former American football player, who in his first season did not participate in any games.
According to the Virginia State Police, Darnell is still on the run and is still armed. They published through the official accounts of the police department the photo of the suspect along with a description of his clothing to urge students to be alert.
The UVA Police Department is looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Call 911 if seen, do not approach. pic.twitter.com/mKcxF6ksxw
— UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022
According to what was reported, Darnell would wear a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes.
Deans and the director of the University of Virginia issued a statement alerting the community to the terrifying events of Monday morning, at the same time recommending all their students to seek refuge in the educational center’s facilities.
News in development..
