A shooting that occurred this Thursday (21) at the Faculty of Fine Arts at the Carolina University of Prague resulted in 15 deaths, including the attacker, and at least 25 injuries, according to emergency services sent to the scene of the incident, in the center of the capital of the Czech Republic.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan told state television that the situation was under control and there was no evidence of a second attacker.

However, the minister urged the public to obey the instructions of the police, who closed several streets leading to the scene of the incident and also the famous São Carlos Bridge.

Police sources told CNN that the attacker was killed and that the injured had injuries of varying severity: nine people are in serious condition, five or six suffered medium to severe injuries and ten were slightly injured.

Carolina University, one of the oldest in Europe, is located very close to Jan-Palach Square, one of the most tourist areas in the center of Prague.

The name of the attacker has not yet been released, but local police reported that he was a 24-year-old student at the university who planned the attack, probably inspired by similar terrorist acts.

The young man's father was found dead hours before the attack. Therefore, the police ordered the evacuation of a university building where the young man was attending a lecture, but the attack took place in another building.

Czech President Petr Pavel said he was “shocked” in a message published on X. “I would like to express my deep sadness and sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims of the shooting,” he wrote.

The country's Prime Minister, Petr Fiala, canceled his schedule and returned to Prague after learning of the shooting. “I am in contact with the Interior Minister and the Czech police,” Fiala said. (With EFE Agency)