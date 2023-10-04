Police in Baltimore, Maryland, said that a number of people were shot at Morgan State University in the city on Tuesday.

The Baltimore Police Department said officers were at the scene responding to an “active shooter situation” on the university’s campus.

The police added in a post on the (X) platform: “We ask everyone to take shelter in place and avoid the area.” Police spokesman Vernon Davis told the Baltimore Banner that at least four people were shot. Their conditions were not immediately known.