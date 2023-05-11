Shooting in Germany within the Mercedes factory of Sindelfingen15 kilometers southwest of Stuttgart. The budget was two dead and two people injured but not life threatening. The assailant was arrested by the police forces. The shooting at the Sindelfingen plant occurred at 7.45am on Thursday May 11th. Here, in southern Germany, they have been making cars since 1915 and have been working there ever since 35,000 employees. Currently in production there are the sedan S class and its electric variant EQ extension.

Shooting in Germany at the Mercedes factory

Shooting at the Mercedes factory in Germany

The author of the shooting at the Mercedes factory in Germany is a man of 53 years old, external employee of a logistics company. The armed attack, as reported by Bild, was aimed at team leaderswith the shots that would have been exploded in the foreman’s office area.

The killer of the Mercedes factory in Sindelfingen is an external employee of a logistics company

In the shooting two employees lost their lives 44 years old, both one outside firm. The killer was blocked by the factory security personnel and then arrested by the police who intervened on the spot.

Shootout where you build the S-Class

The shooting that left two people dead in Germany occurred inside thebuilding 56where the workers are dedicated to the assembly of the S class in the Sindelfingen factory.

The S-Class and EQS are produced in the Mercedes factory in Sindelfingen

Immediately after the armed assault dozens of agents they were deployed on site to ensure the safety of the factory employees and the inhabitants of Sindelfingen.

