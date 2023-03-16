During the afternoon of this Wednesday, a strong police mobilization was registered in the Central de Abasto neighborhood of the Iztapalapa mayor’s office in Mexico City, the product of a shooting inside one of the warehouses.

According to the first reports from the Secretariat for Citizen Security (SSC), an armed subject entered the place located in the fruit and vegetable area, to open fire against four people.

As a result of the detonations, three men aged 29, 44 and 46 lost their lives, while a 45-year-old woman was injured in the abdomen and was taken by Civil Protection (PC) paramedics to a hospital for medical attention. .

According to the investigations, this attack would have resulted from a dispute between family members over ownership of the winery, which had generated arguments and fights between them for a year, including the most recent one.