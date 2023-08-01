An employee of the Swedish consulate in the Turkish city of Izmir has been shot. That happened in front of the office. The woman was seriously injured and is in a critical condition in hospital. The shooter has been arrested.

The shooting took place outside the Swedish consulate in Izmir, western Turkey. The victim is a Turkish secretary of the diplomatic post. According to the city’s governor, the suspected perpetrator is a Turkish man from the eastern province of Agri. The police are investigating the shooting. The Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet responded.

There are as yet no indications that the attack is related to the high tensions between the two countries over the recent Koran burnings in Sweden. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced on Tuesday that he would further tighten controls at the borders due to security concerns. The police would be given more powers to stop people, search and search cars.

On Monday, two men burned a Quran in a protest in front of Sweden’s parliament. They had a permit for a demonstration. It was the latest in a series of Quran burnings in Sweden and neighboring Denmark.

The actions led to tensions with Islamic countries. The government of Sweden is therefore afraid that the burnings could lead to attacks. Prime Minister Kristersson previously said the country is facing “the most difficult security situation since World War II”.

There is currently no law banning the burnings in either Sweden or Denmark, but it is being investigated whether that can be changed to ease tensions.