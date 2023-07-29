A shooting took place on Saturday afternoon on the Coolsingel in Rotterdam, when the Summer Carnival was being celebrated there. The police confirmed that. No one was injured in the incident.

When a man pulled out a gun and started shooting, there were many people on Coolsingel. The suspect has fled. The incident happened around 5:15 p.m.

The police do not yet know what the shooter’s motivation was and were able to meet Saturday afternoon NRC not give more information. The police are currently looking for the suspect and have released a description via social media. The service expects to be able to release more information later in the evening.