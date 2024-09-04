Home World

Shots were fired at a school in the US state of Georgia. © Erin Clark/AP/dpa

Gunmen in the USA open fire again and again – these deadly attacks regularly occur at schools. Now a school in the state of Georgia is hit. The situation is confusing.

Washington/Winder – Several people are said to have been injured in a gun attack at a school in the US state of Georgia – according to US media, there are also several deaths. The police remained tight-lipped at a press conference and only spoke of “several injured” in the incident in the city of Winder. A suspect has been taken into custody.

The US broadcaster CNN reported, citing police sources, that four people were dead and around 30 injured. The New York Times wrote, citing local authorities, that there were several dead.

Situation still too chaotic

“It will take several days before we get answers to the question of what happened and why it happened,” said Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith. The situation is still chaotic, so he cannot currently provide any further information about the victims. On Wednesday morning (local time), emergency calls were received by the police and an active shooter was reported. A student said on local television that he was on his way to the school library when he heard several shots. The White House announced that US President Joe Biden had been informed of the incident.

In the USA, massacres and fatal shootings are part of everyday life. Firearms are easily available in the USA and are in circulation on a large scale. Larger attacks of this kind – for example in schools, supermarkets, nightclubs or at large events – regularly lead to discussions about tightening gun laws. So far, without any success. A substantial tightening of gun laws in the USA has been prevented by Republicans for years. dpa