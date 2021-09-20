A young man dressed in black entered the facilities of the State University in the city of Perm, near Moscow, on Monday and opened fire on the people who were there. According to the authorities, at least six people died and more than 20 were injured.

The shooter, who has already been captured by Russian police officers, is an 18-year-old student at the University of Perm Law School who, in May, managed to legally obtain a weapon designed to fire non-lethal projectiles, however, this it was modified to fire lethal ammunition.

The man was injured when he resisted the forces of order during the operation deployed to arrest him after he opened fire in the educational center and killed six people. He is currently admitted to an intensive care unit of a hospital in the city where the attack occurred.

“According to the investigation, on September 20, while in the premises of one of the pavilions of the National Research University of Perm, the student opened fire on passers-by,” said Svetlana Petrenko, spokeswoman for the Investigative Committee of Russia. .

In a count by state agencies, the death toll and injuries were set at six and 24 respectively. “According to operational data from the Federal Center for Disaster Medicine, as a result of the incident at Perm State University, six people died,” the Russian Health Ministry confirmed in a statement.

The report added that “24 victims are receiving medical assistance, 19 of them with gunshot wounds.”

Russian security agents arrived at the University of Perm after a gunman opened fire. September 20, 2021. © Anna Vikhareva / Reuters

When the shooting began, the university teachers and students locked themselves in the classrooms and others managed to flee, some jumping from the windows of the second floor of the buildings. “There were about 60 people in our classroom. We closed the door and blocked it with chairs,” a student told Reuters.

Images recorded by cameras installed in the educational center showed that the attacker also fired at vehicles parked on campus before pointing the weapon at people.

#BREAKING : 1 / At the #Perm State University in #Russia an 18-year-old, Timur Bekamansurov opened fire, killing eight people and injuring at least six others.#DISCLAIMER : Video Posted Strictly For Educational and Informational Purpose Only. pic.twitter.com/iYavvrQ5y4 – Sushmit Patil Сушмит Патил सुश्मित पाटिल 🇮🇳 (@PatilSushmit) September 20, 2021



The University of Perm, which has 12,000 enrolled students, said about 3,000 people were on campus at the time of the shooting.

This September 20 was declared a day of mourning for the victims left by the attack and classes in all Perm schools and universities were suspended.

Authorities Investigate Hate Motivation in Attack

After capturing the shooter, the authorities searched his social networks and found a publication in which the young man posed for a photo with a rifle, a helmet and ammunition. According to Reuters, the image has not yet been independently verified.

“I have thought about this for a long time, years have passed and I realized that the time had come to do what I dreamed of,” read a post attributed to the attacker that was later removed from his social networks. The text further indicated that his actions had nothing to do with politics or religion, but were motivated by hatred.

In another post, the man wrote: “I hate myself, but I want to cause pain to everyone who stands in my way,” adding that the attack was not an attack and that he is not part of any extremist organization.

Through the Kremlin spokesman, President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and the Russian Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin, sent those responsible for the Health and Education departments to the scene of the shooting.

Although firearm attacks are not as common in Russia, in recent years they have increased in various parts of the country.

In October 2018, a young man murdered 19 people at a school in the city of Kerch, on Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014. At the end of the attack, the man committed suicide.

Also in February 2020, two 15-year-old teenagers were arrested for planning an attack on a school in the city of Saratov. And in May 2021, a former student at a school in Kazan, in the Russian republic of Tatarstan, opened fire, killing 9 people and injuring 23.

With Reuters, EFE, AP and local media