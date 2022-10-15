At least eleven mobilized Russians died and another 15 were injured as a result of a shooting caused by two foreign citizens in a military training camp in the Russian region of Belgorod, bordering Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

“The two terrorists were annihilated with return fire,” the military entity said in a statement.

According to Defense, the attackers were originally from one of the ex-Soviet countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), although it did not specify which one.

“As a result of the shooting, 11 people received fatal injuries. Another 15 were hospitalized with injuries of varying degrees of severity, and they are given the corresponding treatment,” the Russian command said.

The police have already arrived at the scene of the events, a polygon of the Western Military District of the Belgorod region.

The Ministry of Defense indicated that in the training camp volunteers who expressed their desire to participate in the so-called Russian “special military operation” in Ukraine were being prepared.

Last September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization to get the Russian military campaign in Ukraine out of the current quagmire, in which Russian forces have been forced back and have lost vast territories in the east and south. from the country.

According to the Ministry of Defense, around 300,000 reservists will be called up, just over 1% of the total mobilization resource in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the mobilization of reservists.

The call-up, which has already affected more than 200,000 people, has shocked the Russian population, sparking protests that have been repressed by the police and a mass exodus to neighboring countries such as Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Mongolia, among others.

