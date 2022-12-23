A shooting in the surroundings of a Kurdish cultural center in Paris left three dead and three wounded, according to the authorities. The 69-year-old suspect was injured and was taken into custody.

Three people have died and another is seriously injured after a shooting in front of a Kurdish cultural center located in the center of Paris. The 69-year-old attacker, with a history of racist acts, was arrested, according to the Paris prosecutor, Laure Beccau.

Two more people were less seriously injured, as was the alleged perpetrator, who was arrested by police officers and taken to a hospital, according to the district mayor, Alexadra Cordebard.

Several shots were fired on rue d’Enghien as far as the corner of rue du Faubourg Saint-Denis, which houses a Kurdish community center, as well as a restaurant and hairdresser, both located directly opposite the community center. “The target was the Kurds,” said Juan-Golan Eliberg, an artist who works in the Kurdish center.

Julien Verplancke, who works at the neighboring restaurant Chez Minna, said staff at the Kurdish restaurant left the premises crying after the shooting.

An attacker with a history

Beccau commented that the attacker entered at the end of 2021 with a saber into some tents where immigrants slept in the 12th district of the capital. The man had been provisionally released for these events, but the authorities are looking for other records in the Seine-Saint-Denis department.

“There was an opening of information at the end of 2021 and the person in question had recently been released,” he explained.

The investigation refers to murder and attempted murder, voluntary violent acts and violation of the law on possession of weapons, the prosecutor said. Despite the fact that for now the motives of the alleged perpetrator are unknown, the prosecutor told the press that the “racist motives for the acts” will form “obviously part of the investigations that have just begun.”

At the request of the president, Emmanuel Macron, the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, visiting a police station in the north of the country, immediately returned to the capital and visited the scene.

The suspect was a French national, according to BFM TV. Armed police officers continue to monitor the site while investigators surrounded the scene.

A witness told AFP that seven or eight shots had been fired. A second witness, in statements to BFM TV, related that the suspect was a white man who opened fire without saying a word.

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, also mentioned on Twitter a “terrible attack” and said that a psychological unit will be opened in the town hall of the 10th arrondissement.

With AP and Reuters