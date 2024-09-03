New York police have launched a manhunt for the person responsible for a shooting at the West Indian Independence Day Parade in Brooklyn. The attack, in which a man fired multiple shots into the crowd gathered for the celebration on Monday night, left one dead and four wounded.

The motive for the attack is unknown, but authorities have pointed to gang violence as one of the lines of investigation. The celebration, known as J’ouvert and held annually in Brooklyn, is one of the largest Caribbean cultural celebrations in the world.