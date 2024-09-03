Ciudad Juarez.- A man was the target of an attack tonight on the streets of the Infonavit El Jarudo neighborhood, the person survived the attack.

The report was received at C7 through the 911 emergency system. Residents of Jarudo and Jarudo Norte streets reported that a man traveling aboard a Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV shot a 37-year-old man, whose general details were not reported.

The attacker shot the victim and then fled the scene.

The injured person was taken to receive medical attention and his health condition was reported as stable by medical personnel at a public hospital.

Elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM), as well as personnel from other police corporations went to the scene and after gathering some information, they began the search for the attacker.

Meanwhile, experts from the State Attorney General’s Office gathered evidence at the scene.