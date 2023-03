How did you feel about the content of this article?

Incident took place at a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the German city; region was isolated | Photo: Playback/Sky News

At least seven people were killed in a shooting on Thursday night at a place of worship in Hamburg, according to authorities in the northern German city.

The incident took place at a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the city. Another 25 people were injured and eight of them are said to be in serious condition.

A spokesman for the local police initially said there was “no indication of a perpetrator [dos disparos] on the run,” and so investigators had “indications that the perpetrator […] he may even be among the dead.”

Later, on Twitter, the Hamburg police added: “We found a lifeless person in a community center in Gross Borstel [distrito de

Hamburgo], who we presume to be the perpetrator of the crime. To rule out the involvement of other perpetrators, we are conducting extensive checks and searches.”

City police reported that “there is still no reliable information about the reason” for the shooting and asked the population not to spread “assumptions or rumours” about what happened.

The streets around the building were cordoned off; Police issued an “extreme danger” alert in the area and urged residents to stay indoors and avoid the area.

The incident took place on Deelböge Street, around 9 pm (5 pm in Brasilia), when the perpetrator or perpetrators fired at people attending an event of Jehovah’s Witnesses, according to the local press.

Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher called the incident “horrific” and said “the security forces are working intensively to locate the perpetrators and clarify what happened”.