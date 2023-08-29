Protesters led by an evangelical pastor were attacked by a group vying for power in the country’s capital

A gang that disputes power in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti, shot at a group of demonstrators led by a religious leader on Saturday (26.Aug.2023), leaving 7 dead. The information is from the newspaper The New York Times.

The case took place in Canaan, a clandestine community on the outskirts of the city formed by survivors of the 2010 earthquake, in response to a protest organized by Pastor Marcorel Zidor. Before the attack, the faithful protested against the organization that dominates the place, known as gang “5 seconds”.

According to the director of the human rights NGO (Non-Governmental Organization) Open Eyes FoundationMarie Yolène Gilles, the evangelical pasture is known for its rhetoric that calls for violence. “The faithful believed what he said and took to the streets with machetes and sticks”.

The murders are a reflection of the increase in violence in the country after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. After the episode, gangs have been taking over the capital. The groups carry out murders, rapes and kidnappings, according to the New York Times.

In response, citizens created movements of “self-defense” executing possible gang members.

After the wave of attacks, the US Embassy in Haiti ordered the departure of non-emergency government personnel from the country. Humanitarian aid groups supported by the International Rescue Committee they also blamed violence for the suspension of their activities.