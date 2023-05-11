Violent scenes this morning at the Mercedes factory in Sindelfingen.

While there is a heavy strike in our own car factory in Limburg, work was stopped this morning in the Mercedesfactory in Sindelfingen also briefly laid down. However, this had a completely different reason: a shooting took place.

This happened this morning around a quarter to 8. A 53-year-old man walked into the factory and shot two people. Both 44-year-old men who were targeted succumbed to their injuries, police said.

The shooter was immediately arrested by the internal security service, without further skirmishes. The police, who turned out in large numbers, subsequently arrested the man. It is not yet known what his motives were. The factory hall where the shooting took place was evacuated, but now that the danger has passed, work can resume.

The victims were not employees of Mercedes itself, but of an external party. Mercedes says this in a statementin which they also express their condolences to the families of the victims and the employees who had to witness this shooting.

The Sindelfingen plant is Mercedes’ largest production facility, with around 35,000 employees. This includes the E-Classthe S-Class and (for a while) the CLS of the band.

