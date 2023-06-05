The death toll from a shooting in Chicago during a ceremony to commemorate a man who died four years ago in an accident is one dead and seven injured. According to the reconstruction of the police, it was caused by a dispute that broke out between the participants in the ceremony. The victim is a 25-year-old woman, while among the injured a man, shot in the chest, is in serious condition. Police are still trying to determine who and how many people opened fire.
