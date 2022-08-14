According to witnesses, the suspect “fired into the air”. There are no casualties or injuries

A man fired gunshots in the check-in area of ​​the airport in Canberra, Australia. The man was arrested by the police and the airport was evacuated. According to initial information, there are no injuries and the police are urging the population not to go to the airport. The local media reported it.

“One person was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered. The CCTV cameras have been examined and at this moment it is believed that the person in custody is the only person responsible for this incident, ”said the Canberra police who, according to what emerged, were warned around 13.30. “The Canberra airport terminal has been evacuated as a precaution and the situation at the airport is under control,” she adds.

In the images published on social networks, a police officer can be seen knocking a man to the ground inside the terminal, while the alarm sirens sound. Outside, according to the images broadcast by public television ABC, the signs of the impact of the bullets can be observed on a window.