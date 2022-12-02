Guatemala.- Approximately 4 people ended up with gunshot wounds after a Bad Bunny concert shooting in zone 16 of the capital, Guatemala.

According to Javier Soto, spokesman for the Municipal Firefighters, he explained that they were required in the Sábana Arriba neighborhood, zone 16 and upon arrival at the site They found several people with gunshot wounds.

It is worth mentioning that people were located in the place who They were selling drinks to Bad Bunny concertgoers.

“Four people on Cementerio Avenue, in the Sábana Arriba neighborhood, had gunshot wounds in various parts of their bodies,” added the Fire Department spokesman.

The injured were identified such as Angélica Saraí Barrios Gutiérrez, 36 years old, María Renata Barrios Gutiérrez, 28 years old, Heidi Vanessa Gutiérrez, 39 years old, and a teenager.

Four people ended up with gunshot wounds / Photo: Capture

The injured were treated and taken as an emergency to the San Juan de Dios General Hospital.

The Firefighters spokesman indicated that, according to the versions of the injured, they were entering their home when they were attacked with bullets by unknown subjects.