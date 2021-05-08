A shooting unleashed in the renowned Aventura Mall in Florida, United States, caused panic in the mall that is very visited by Argentine tourists who come to Miami.

According to the first information, there are at least one injured person. The middle Local 10 News reported that the police arrived at the scene after reporting the shots.

The shots, according to the same media, were recorded shortly before 4 p.m. and customers and employees hid in shops, closets and storage rooms while Aventura police officers they were looking for a possible shooter.

“I’m with my family at Aventura Mall. There was a very big shooting. I am with my babies, my wife, my mother-in-law and my mom. I managed to get them all out and I’m on the roof of the parking lot with them. We have fears. PLEASE watch the news and tell me if it’s okay to go out, “wrote a desperate Twitter user.

Shortly after the first images that came from different users on social networks were known, dozens of videos began to circulate in which those who were in the shopping center fleeing, or trying to hide inside the premises.

In May of last year, in the same place, a fight had ended with a shooting and two people injured and two arrested.

News in development.