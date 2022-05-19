One person was shot and wounded this Thursday at a school in Bremerhaven, in northern Germany, and the suspect in the attack was arrested, according to police there.

The armed individual was arrested this Thursday at a secondary school after allegedly injuring a woman.

“According to the first information, an armed assailant injured another person, who is not a student, with a weapon.,” police said in a statement, adding that the individual is in police custody.

The injured person is receiving hospital treatment, said the note released to the media, which stressed that “the police have the situation under control” and that a hotline has been created for the families of the center’s students.

A spokeswoman for the Bremerhaven police told the regional network ‘Nord24’ that the alleged aggressor “fired shots with a weapon yet to be confirmed” and that there are still no indications about the motivation for the attack.

According to the same medium, the injured person is a worker from the secondary school, where some 200 students were at the time of the attack, who locked themselves in the classrooms as a protection measure.

Exactly a week ago, a 16-year-old teenager was arrested in the city of Essen, in western Germany, for allegedly planning an attack with explosives against the educational center he attended or against his former school.

In the house of the detainee, the police found materials to make a device capable of detonating, although the explosive charge was missing, as well as a crossbow and arrows.

According to regional government sources quoted in German media, the teenager had texts with xenophobic and anti-Semitic components in his home and there are indications that he could be a neo-Nazi.

EFE and AFP

