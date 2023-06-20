The shooter was identified as a 21-year-old former student of the educational center. His excuse to enter the school was to search for a document. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva reacted to the event by calling for an end to violence in schools. It is not the first time that a similar event has happened in the South American giant.

A new act of violence in Brazilian schools. A 21-year-old man entered an educational center and shot a student to death. The victim, identified as Karoline Verri, was 16 years old.

Another minor, identified as Verri’s boyfriend, was injured and is in serious condition. according to the newspaper ‘Folha de São Paulo’.

The event occurred in a school located in the north of the state of Paraná. Apparently, the attacker was a former student of the school. According to the local governor, Carlos Ratinho, a teacher pinned down the shooter. The teacher had gone through prior training for these emergencies. The official added that police officers arrived three minutes later, a combination of factors that prevented a major tragedy.

The violence of the brutal attack at a state school in Cambé causes indignation and regret. The assassin was arrested, he will be judged and sentenced for the barbaric crime that he committed. As governor and father to my solidarity with the family members, this is a moment of deep sorrow. Paraná is in mourning



Ratino declared three days of mourning. In addition, classes in the school network in the area were suspended immediately and indefinitely at the school where the facts occurred.

Another more detailed version of the event was provided by the Secretary of Public Security of Paraná, quoted by ‘Folha de São Paulo’. Apparently, the perpetrator entered the site under the excuse of requesting a school file. He then went to the bathroom. From there he went out with the weapon directly to the patio, where the victims were in class.

I receive with much sadness and indignation the news of the attack at the Professor Helena Kolody State College, in Cambé, in Paraná. More of a young life thrown away by hate and violence that we can no longer tolerate within our schools and in society. It is urgent that we build together



The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, reacted to the event. “It is with great sadness and indignation that I receive the news of the attack on the Professor Helena Kolody State College, in Cambé, Paraná,” the president said on his social networks. “Another young life taken away by hate and violence that we can no longer tolerate within our schools and society,” he said.

I spoke with Governor Ratinho, from Paraná, expressing solidarity and placing the federal government at the disposal to help the State government, in the face of the tragedy in a state school.



Later, the president made a call to “build a path of peace in schools.” The Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, also reacted. In an act that he attended in Rio de Janeiro, Dino stated: “Lhe apology for violence is today in the palm of the hand of our youth, in the smartphonesin the tabletsin the irresponsible proliferation of messages of violence and hate on the internet”.

The proliferation of cases of school armed violence

It is not the first time that similar events have happened in Brazil. In April, Blumenau experienced the massacre of four children between the ages of four and seven. The murderer jumped over the wall of an educational institution and attacked minors.

In 2019, eight people died in a high school located on the outskirts of São Paulo. This was one of the bloodiest events of this style that the country has experienced. The perpetrators committed suicide after committing the crime.

However, the most remembered attack was the one that happened more than a decade ago. In a modus operandi Similar to this morning’s attack, a former student from a Realengo school killed 12 children. He also took his own life after attempting against minors.

With AFP and local media