A soldier opened fire at a unit in the Belgorod region and fled with a machine gun

A shooting occurred at a military deployment point in the Belgorod region.

On the evening of July 11, soldiers were drinking alcohol in the barracks, and a domestic conflict broke out between them. A contract soldier opened fire on his fellow soldiers, wounding several people. After that, he ran out of the room and shot the guards.

As a result of the shooting at the military unit, three soldiers were killed and several more were injured. The region declared a “Volcano” plan, all highways were blocked.

Photo: Ekaterina Yakel / Lenta.ru

The escaped contract soldier had a criminal record and was going to the SVO

The person who escaped after the shooting is named Alexey Zhuravlev. He was convicted of robbery and was planning to voluntarily go to the special military operation zone (SVO).

According to the man’s friend, Zhuravlev joined the military under contract in 2023. Before that, he worked as a PVC assembler at a window manufacturing and installation company in Cheboksary. The contract soldier’s friend emphasized that the man had not been involved in conflicts, and most often spoke out “for justice.”

“He came on vacation, we saw each other. He didn’t talk about any conflicts with his fellow soldiers. How did he end up in a unit in the Belgorod region? I don’t know,” he shared.

Photo: Stanislav Trifonov / Lenta.ru

Similar incidents have occurred in Russian military units before

In November 2023, servicemen with machine guns left the location of a military unit in the Bryansk region. Among the servicemen who left their place of service were twin brothers born in 2003. They and four of their fellow servicemen voluntarily left their positions five kilometers from the border with Ukraine in the Suzemsky district. All the servicemen were armed with Kalashnikov assault rifles.

In October 2022, an unknown person opened fire in a military unit in the Belgorod region. At the time, the Baza publication reported that the incident resulted in injuries and deaths. No other details of the incident were given.