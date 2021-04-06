Shooting occurred at the Fort Detrick military base in the US state of Maryland. Two people were injured, the suspect was neutralized, reports with reference to the security forces ABC News.

It is known that the victims are medical personnel of the US Navy. Their condition, as well as the condition of the attacker, is not reported. It is believed that the latter was killed by the local police.

The city of Frederick, in which the incident occurred, is located 80 kilometers from the capital of the United States – Washington.

In 2020, a similar incident was recorded at the base of the American Air Force: as a result of the shooting, one soldier was injured, another was killed.

In 2014, an American soldier killed three fellow soldiers at the largest military base in Texas, and then committed suicide. The shooting was reported to have started after an altercation.