In a violent act what has shocked the community of the Valle de Señora neighborhood, two men were executed shot while they played slot machines in a local store in the city of León, Guanajuato.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, when armed men on a motorcycle they arrived at the place and opened fire indiscriminatelykilling two men known as “The Monkey” and “The Flea” .

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers shot more than 15 timessowing panic in the establishment and leaving a trail of violence in the quiet Nitrogeno street, corner with Neón.

In the midst of the shooting a minor was seriously injured and had to be rushed to a hospital by Civil Protection paramedics.

After the deadly attack, the attackers fled quickly on his motorcycle down Nitrogeno street, in the direction of Miguel Hidalgo boulevard, leaving behind a bleak scene full of uncertainty.

The Police, alerted by the emergency calls to the number 911, went to the scene and cordoned off the area to preserve the crime scene and facilitate investigations. See also Deliveroo Plus is now included with Amazon Prime for 1 year